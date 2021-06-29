The Blue Jays acquired Dickerson and pitcher Adam Cimber from the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for infielder Joe Panik and an undisclosed minor-league pitcher, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

With Miami eager to hand regular at-bats in left field to rookie Jesus Sanchez for the remainder of the season, Dickerson -- who is set to become a free agent this offseason -- was deemed expendable. Before landing on the injured list June 15 with a left foot injury, Dickerson appeared in 63 games for Miami, slashing .263/.324/.380 with two home runs and two stolen bases across 225 plate appearances. The 32-year-old isn't expected to be back to full health until at some point after the All-Star break, but once he's ready to go, Dickerson will provide a lefty-hitting option for a Toronto outfield that currently lacks one. Even so, Dickerson will likely struggle to find steady at-bats while all of George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, Randal Grichuk and Lourdes Gurriel are healthy.