Dickerson (foot) took part in the Blue Jays' batting-practice session prior to Monday's 13-4 loss to the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The activity represents a sign of progress for Dickerson, who has yet to make his Blue Jays debut while he recovers from the left foot injury he suffered in mid-June while playing for the Marlins. Before his return from the 10-day injured list can be considered imminent, Dickerson will have to prove he can play the outfield and run the bases at full speed. Once reinstated, Dickerson will likely be limited to a depth role if all of George Springer, Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez are healthy.