Blue Jays' Craig Breslow: Signs minor-league deal with Blue Jays
Breslow signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
Breslow broke camp with the Twins last year after altering his mechanics in the offseason, and the 37-year-old even enjoyed some initial success (2.75 ERA through May) before his age caught up with him and the Twins cut him and his 5.23 ERA loose at the end of July. He latched on with the Indians shortly thereafter, but didn't fare much better and finished the season with a 5.09 ERA across 35.1 innings. Breslow will compete for a low-leverage bullpen role with the Blue Jays this spring, though he won't carry fantasy value even if he earns an Opening Day roster spot.
