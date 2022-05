Large (leg) has gone 4-for-12 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and a stolen base in four games for Triple-A Buffalo since returning from the right leg injury he sustained in a May 19 contest.

Large didn't require a stint on the 7-day injured list due to the leg issue and was out of the lineup for only four days. For the season, the 26-year-old switch-hitter is slashing .262/.340/.365 in 141 plate appearances for Buffalo.