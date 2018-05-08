Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Available off bench Tuesday
Manager John Gibbons said Granderson (hamstring) is available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Gibbons said Granderson, who has been sidelined since Friday with hamstring tightness, is ready to go Tuesday, but the team opted to give him an extra day with a tough lefty in James Paxton toeing the rubber for the opposition. It sounds like he should be back in the lineup sometime this week. For now, Anthony Alford is starting in his stead Tuesday.
