Granderson (hamstring) is batting leadoff and playing left field Thursday against the Mariners, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Granderson has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in Friday's contest. He'll return to the lineup as he looks to build off the strong .936 OPS he holds through 94 plate appearances.

