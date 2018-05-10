Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Back in action Thursday
Granderson (hamstring) is batting leadoff and playing left field Thursday against the Mariners, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Granderson has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in Friday's contest. He'll return to the lineup as he looks to build off the strong .936 OPS he holds through 94 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Available off bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Likely to sit next few days•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Experiencing hamstring tightness•
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.