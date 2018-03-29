Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Batting fifth for Opening Day
Granderson will bat fifth and man left field for Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Granderson was expected to take on the leadoff role for Toronto in 2018 but manager John Gibbons decided to place Devon Travis atop the order for Opening Day. Since Granderson spent a majority of spring training at the leadoff spot, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Blue Jays continue to switch up their lineup over the next couple weeks until they find something that works.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Looking like leadoff man•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Inks deal with Toronto•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Left off World Series roster•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup for Game 5•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Not in Game 3 lineup•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.