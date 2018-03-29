Granderson will bat fifth and man left field for Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Granderson was expected to take on the leadoff role for Toronto in 2018 but manager John Gibbons decided to place Devon Travis atop the order for Opening Day. Since Granderson spent a majority of spring training at the leadoff spot, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Blue Jays continue to switch up their lineup over the next couple weeks until they find something that works.