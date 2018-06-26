Granderson homered twice, both solo blasts, in a 2-for-4 game with a walk in Monday's win over the Astros.

Granderson also homered Sunday against the Angels, giving him three in the past two days and five in the month of June after he hit just four home runs with a .234/.372/.406 batting line in the season's first two months. Since June 1, Granderson has raised his batting line to .258/.369/.478. Not only did Granderson notch his first multi-homer game of the year, he did so against Astros ace Justin Verlander, who has pitched at a Cy Young level to open the season. Expect the Blue Jays to continue to ride Granderson's hot hand, especially against right-handed pitching.