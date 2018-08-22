Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Day off against Baltimore
Granderson is out of the lineup versus the Orioles on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Granderson will take up a spot on the bench after going 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored during Tuesday's victory. In his absence, Billy McKinney will man right field and bat atop the order.
