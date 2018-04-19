Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Day off Thursday
Granderson is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Granderson will occupy a spot on the bench with left-hander CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York to open the four-game set. Teoscar Hernandez will start in left field and hit second in the order.
