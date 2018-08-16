Granderson went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Granderson dealt the decisive blow in this game, breaking a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with a grand slam in the eventual 6-5 win. The 37-year-old's best days are in the rear view, as he's slashing just .235/.334/.421 with 11 homers.

