Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Exits Friday for unknown reason
Granderson left Friday's game against the Rays for an undisclosed reason.
The Blue Jay's announcement of his departure avoids any indication of it being an injury issue, so it's unclear what the reason is at this point. Dalton Pompey took over in left field for Granderson, and more information should become available as the situation unfolds.
