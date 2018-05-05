Granderson exited Friday's game against the Rays after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Granderson left in the bottom of the second inning for an initially undisclosed reason, but the Blue Jays were just expressing caution after he experienced the hamstring tightness. The 37-year-old should be considered day-to-day and will be evaluated further Saturday.