Granderson is not in Thursday's starting lineup against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Granderson will hit the bench after logging an at-bat in each of the last 13 games -- he's batting just .152 with one RBI and 13 strikeouts over that stretch. Dwight Smith is slated to take over in left field and will bat leadoff.

