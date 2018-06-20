Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Heads to bench Wednesday
Granderson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.
Granderson will get a rare day off against a right-handed starter (Anibal Sanchez) as the Blue Jays look to keep the hot-hitting Randal Grichuk, who is batting .327/.389/.714 with five homers in 15 games this month, in the starting lineup. The veteran outfielder is having a solid June himself, hitting .293/.326/.512 across 12 games to bring his season slash to .249/.362/.432.
