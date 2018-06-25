Granderson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the Blue Jays' 7-6 victory over the Angels on Sunday.

It was the seventh long ball of the season for the veteran outfielder, who helped the Blue Jays' cause in the victory with a sixth-inning solo blast off Noe Ramirez. Granderson doesn't hit for very high average, but he's showing he can still swing it a bit in his age-37 season, with a respectable .253/.364/.444 slash line through 178 at-bats so far in 2018.