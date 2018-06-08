Granderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-4 win over Baltimore on Thursday.

It was Granderson's first hit since May 29, going 0-for-17 with nine strikeouts in his last five games. The 37-year-old lefty is almost exclusively deployed against right-handed pitchers at this point, but is still slashing just .215/.347/.389 with five home runs on the season.

