Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Inks deal with Toronto

Granderson agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Blue Jays on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Granderson's average continued to fall during the 2017 season, as he hit a bleak .212 over 147 games. However, he still managed to hold some value with his power, as his 26 home runs marked his fourth straight season with at least 20 homers. With Kevin Pillar holding down center field, look for Granderson to share time with Teoscar Hernandez, Steve Pearce, and Ezequiel Carrera in the corners of the outfield.