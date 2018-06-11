Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Leads offense with six RBI
Granderson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, one walk, two runs scored and six RBI in Sunday's victory over Baltimore.
Granderson put together a monster day at the dish, driving in two on a second inning double, followed by a three-run homer in the fourth and an RBI-double in the fifth. He's gone 6-for-11 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over the course of his last three games as he attempts to raise a dismal .233 batting average. The Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game showdown with the Rays on Monday.
