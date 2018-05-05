Manager John Gibbons indicated the Blue Jays will try to rest Granderson (hamstring) through Monday's off day, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Granderson exited Friday's game against the Rays with right hamstring tightness and was held out of Saturday's lineup. The 37-year-old's removal was initially described as precautionary, but it makes sense for Toronto to play things safe through the off day with the veteran outfielder. Dalton Pompey replaced Granderson on Friday and also got the start in left field Saturday.