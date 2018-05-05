Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Likely to sit next few days
Manager John Gibbons indicated the Blue Jays will try to rest Granderson (hamstring) through Monday's off day, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Granderson exited Friday's game against the Rays with right hamstring tightness and was held out of Saturday's lineup. The 37-year-old's removal was initially described as precautionary, but it makes sense for Toronto to play things safe through the off day with the veteran outfielder. Dalton Pompey replaced Granderson on Friday and also got the start in left field Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Experiencing hamstring tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Exits Friday for unknown reason•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Takes seat versus lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits again Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....