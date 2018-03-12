Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Looking like leadoff man
Granderson has served as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter in six of his nine starts this spring and has gone 8-for-20 at the plate with four home runs during Grapefruit League play.
In two of Granderson's other three starts -- both of which came against right-handed pitchers -- he slotted in as the No. 2 hitter, while he dropped to the bottom third of the order in his lone start against a southpaw. With Steve Pearce (calf) expected back for Opening Day, Granderson seems like a good bet to regularly sit against left-handers during the season, but the soon-to-be 35-year-old should still offer some value while occupying the larger side of a platoon in the corner outfield. Though Granderson isn't a base-stealing threat these days, he could make for a decent source of runs and home runs in AL-only settings if he stays healthy and sees the bulk of the starts in the leadoff role.
More News
