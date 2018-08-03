Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Friday's lineup
Granderson is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Granderson will head to the bench with left-hander Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. Randal Grichuk will man right field and bat atop the order in his absence.
