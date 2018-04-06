Granderson is out of the lineup against Texas on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Granderson will expectedly take a seat on the bench with left-hander Matt Moore toeing the rubber for the Rangers. With Mike Minor and Cole Hamels also on tap for this series, Granderson may not see a whole lot of playing time in Texas this weekend. In his place, Steve Pearce gets the nod in left and will bat atop the order.