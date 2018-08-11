Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Saturday's lineup
Granderson is out of Saturday's lineup versus the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Granderson will remain on the bench with southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the hill for Tampa Bay. In his place, Randal Grichuk will start in right field yet again.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits against lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out against another lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out vs. left-hander•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...