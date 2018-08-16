Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Thursday's lineup
Granderson is out of the lineup against the Royals on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Granderson will head to the bench following four straight starts, including a 2-for-4 showing with a grand slam during Wednesday's victory. Randal Grichuk will draw the assignment in right field for the series finale.
