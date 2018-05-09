Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Granderson (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Seattle, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
With left-hander Wade LeBlanc throwing for the Mariners, it was unlikely that Granderson would return to the starting lineup anyways, so manager John Gibbons will give the outfielder another day off. Granderson will be available off the bench and could return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale with right-hander Mike Leake scheduled to pitch.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Available off bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Likely to sit next few days•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Experiencing hamstring tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Exits Friday for unknown reason•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...