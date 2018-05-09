Granderson (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Seattle, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

With left-hander Wade LeBlanc throwing for the Mariners, it was unlikely that Granderson would return to the starting lineup anyways, so manager John Gibbons will give the outfielder another day off. Granderson will be available off the bench and could return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale with right-hander Mike Leake scheduled to pitch.