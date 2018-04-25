Granderson is out of the lineup against the Red Sox on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Granderson will retreat to the bench with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Boston. During Tuesday's game, Granderson went 3-for-5 with one home run and three RBI, including a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. In his place, Teoscar Hernandez will draw the start in right field.