Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: On bench vs. lefty
Granderson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Despite going 4-for-6 with a homer and six RBI during Sunday's win over the Orioles, Granderson will take his usual seat on the bench with a lefty (Ryan Yarbrough) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Randal Grichuk will start in right field and hit seventh in his stead.
