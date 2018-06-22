Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out against left-hander
Granderson is not in the lineup against the Angels on Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Granderson will take a seat in favor of the recently activated Steve Pearce (oblique) with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the hill for the Angles. Look for Granderson to be back in the starting lineup versus right-hander Jaime Barria on Saturday.
