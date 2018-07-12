Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out against lefty
Granderson isn't in Thursday's starting lineup against Boston.
Granderson will take a seat against left-hander David Price, as he's collected just two hits in 17 at-bats versus lefties this season. Kendrys Morales is penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter for the series opener.
