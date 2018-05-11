Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out against southpaw
Granderson is out of the lineup against Boston on Friday.
Granderson will head to the bench with left-hander Chris Sale on the mound for the first of a three-game set. In his absence, Anthony Alford will make a start in left field and bat seventh in the order. With David Price (hand) and Drew Pomeranz scheduled to pitch for Boston this weekend, Granderson may not see much action this series.
