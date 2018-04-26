Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out against southpaw
Granderson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Granderson will remain out of the starting nine for a second straight day with Chris Sale taking the hill for Boston. Teoscar Hernandez will start in left field while Randal Grichuk gets the assignment in right.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Day off Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Hits grand slam in win•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits against lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Remains on bench Monday•
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...