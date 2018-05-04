Granderson is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians.

The veteran will take a seat after getting the start in the first game of Thursday's twin bill. Granderson went 1-for-3 with two runs and three walks before being replaced by Dwight Smith, who is set to start in left for Game 2.

