Granderson is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Granderson will head back to the bench with left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound. In his stead, Teoscar Hernandez will start in left and bat second in the order. Expect Granderson back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Luis Severino.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories