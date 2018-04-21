Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup against southpaw
Granderson is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Granderson will head back to the bench with left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound. In his stead, Teoscar Hernandez will start in left and bat second in the order. Expect Granderson back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Luis Severino.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Day off Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Hits grand slam in win•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits against lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Remains on bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...