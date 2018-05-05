Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of Saturday's lineup
Granderson (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Granderson exited Friday's game against the Rays in the second inning after experiencing right hamstring tightness and is currently considered day-to-day. The Blue Jays should update the 37-year-old's status once he is further evaluated, but they did recall outfielder Anthony Alford from Triple-A on Saturday.
