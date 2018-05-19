Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out versus southpaw
Granderson is not in the lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.
With left-hander Sean Manaea on the hill for Oakland, Granderson will take a seat on the bench in favor of Dwight Smith. Look for Granderson to start Sunday's series finale with righty Daniel Mengden set to pitch.
