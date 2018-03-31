Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out versus southpaw
Granderson is not in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Granderson will occupy a seat on the bench with left-hander CC Sabathia on the mound for New York. In his place, Steve Pearce draws a start in left while batting in the leadoff spot.
