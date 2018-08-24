Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Reduced starts going forward
Manager John Gibbons informed Granderson he'll be receiving fewer starts for the rest of the season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays are opting to give their younger outfielders the bulk of the starts for the rest of 2018, with the promotion of Billy McKinney last week making Granderson the odd man out. The 37-year-old may still see some time at designated hitter, but his overall opportunities are likely to become more sparse as the season enters its final stages.
