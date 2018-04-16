Granderson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As per usual, Granderson will head to the bench with a left-handed starter (Eric Skoglund) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Teoscar Hernandez will start in left field and hit second.

