Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Remains on bench Monday
Granderson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As per usual, Granderson will head to the bench with a left-handed starter (Eric Skoglund) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Teoscar Hernandez will start in left field and hit second.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out versus southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Batting fifth for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Looking like leadoff man•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Inks deal with Toronto•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...