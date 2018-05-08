Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Remains out Tuesday
Granderson (hamstring) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays were hoping to have Granderson back for Tuesday's series opener after giving him a few days to rest his tight hamstring, but he'll miss a third straight game as the issue remains bothersome. Teoscar Hernandez will slide over to right field in his stead, opening up a spot for Anthony Alford to start in left field. Granderson should continue to be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Likely to sit next few days•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Experiencing hamstring tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Exits Friday for unknown reason•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Takes seat versus lefty•
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...