Granderson (hamstring) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays were hoping to have Granderson back for Tuesday's series opener after giving him a few days to rest his tight hamstring, but he'll miss a third straight game as the issue remains bothersome. Teoscar Hernandez will slide over to right field in his stead, opening up a spot for Anthony Alford to start in left field. Granderson should continue to be considered day-to-day.