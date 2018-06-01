Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Returns to bench Friday
Granderson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Granderson will hit the bench Friday with Randal Grichuk (knee) getting the start in right field against Detroit's left-hander Blaine Hardy. Granderson could be out of the lineup again Saturday with the Tigers scheduled to start another lefty in Matt Boyd.
