Granderson isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Orioles.

Granderson will take a seat after starting three straight games. He went 2-for-10 with a home run, a walk and three strikeouts over that span. Through 52 games this season, Granderson is hitting just .218 with 14 extra-base hits and 17 RBI through 52 games this season.

