Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Rides pine against lefty
Granderson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
This shouldn't come as a surprise seeing as a lefty in Eduardo Rodriguez is starting for Boston. Granderson has logged a mere 17 at-bats against left-handed pitching so far this season. Randal Grichuk will take over in right field as Lourdes Gurriel leads off.
