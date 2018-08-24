Granderson is not starting Friday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Granderson will sit for the second game in a row. Both games have come against righties, against whom the veteran had nearly always started for most of the season. It's possible that the Blue Jays are simply trying to give at-bats to younger players down the stretch in what is firmly a lost season for the club. Randal Grichuk, 10 years Granderson's junior, will start in right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories