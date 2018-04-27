Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits again Friday
Granderson is on the bench for the third straight game Friday against the Rangers.
Granderson keeps sitting as the Blue Jays face their third lefty in a row. He's sat against every lefty so far this season. Teoscar Hernandez and Steve Pearce will handle the outfield corners against the southpaw Mike Minor.
