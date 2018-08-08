Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits against lefty
Granderson is on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Granderson sits for the fourth time in five games as the Blue Jays have faced a series of lefties. His platoon partner, Randal Grichuk, will start in right field against Brian Johnson.
