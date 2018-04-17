Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits against lefty
Granderson is on the bench for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
It's not a surprise, as the Jays' lineup is the same as the one they intended to roll out Monday before that game was postponed due to a hole in the roof at Rogers Centre. The Royals will run out lefties in both legs of the doubleheader, so it's possible that Granderson sits both games, but teams often give everyone a start in these situations, so there's a good chance Granderson gets a rare start against a southpaw Tuesday evening. Teoscar Hernandez gets the start in his place in the matinee.
