Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits against southpaw
Granderson is not in the lineup against the left-handed Drew Pomeranz and the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Granderson has for three of the last four games as the Blue Jays have faced a run of lefties. They'll face another in Brian Johnson on Wednesday, so expect Granderson to sit again before returning Thursday against Rick Porcello. Randal Grichuk will start in his absence.
