Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sitting again Sunday
Granderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Granderson has been excluded from the lineup for all three games of the series with Texas starting a trio of southpaws in Matt Moore, Mike Minor and Cole Hamels. The Blue Jays will likely limit Granderson's exposure to same-handed pitching throughout the season, but the 37-year-old should enjoy premium real estate in the lineup against opposing righties.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out versus southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Batting fifth for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Looking like leadoff man•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Inks deal with Toronto•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Left off World Series roster•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...