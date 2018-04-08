Granderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Granderson has been excluded from the lineup for all three games of the series with Texas starting a trio of southpaws in Matt Moore, Mike Minor and Cole Hamels. The Blue Jays will likely limit Granderson's exposure to same-handed pitching throughout the season, but the 37-year-old should enjoy premium real estate in the lineup against opposing righties.

